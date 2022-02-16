In week seven, the Tipperary Operation Transformation leaders reflect on their journeys

This week was an opportunity for the leaders to reflect on how far they have come on Operation Transformation.

The health and fitness measures that were taken at the beginning of their journey were measured again, and both leaders have improved their scores.

Sarah's carotenoid skin test seven weeks ago was 29,000, which is considered weak.

This week it was 58,000.

Her balance was 42%, and she passed her lung test.

This week Sarah was challenged to try on the clothes that no longer fit after gaining weight.

As a result of her hard work, she rediscovered some beautiful pieces in her wardrobe.

The only downside for Sarah was a minor injury she sustained during her fitness test, but her team think she just needs rest.

Rest is her goal this week.

Stefano is now two weeks off cigarettes, and his visit to Quit was positive.

They are now helping Stefano wean off the smoking alternatives.

His smoking cessation advisor says if he is 28 days off cigarettes, he is five times more likely to succeed permanently.

Stefano got a visit from another OT leader Katie who has become a friend, and they went shopping.

Stefano reflected on his time on OT, saying it was a health journey for him and his husband.

He met his weight loss goal for this week, and his blood sugar is down from seven to five point eight.

Stefano is now no longer pre-diabetic and has increased his wellbeing score from 30 to 80.

He has a new weight loss goal for this wee and is to stay off cigarettes.