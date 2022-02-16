Borrisoleigh students break twenty-year athletics record

Borrisoleigh students Lewis Doyle and Tom McCutcheon break twenty-year record at Senior Men's Munster Indoors Championship
On Sunday last, February 6, two of our students, Lewis Doyle and Tom McCutcheon, were part of the 4 x 200m relay that ran an incredible time of 1:33:31 in the Senior Men's Munster Indoors Championship ran in Nenagh Olympics grounds.
They broke the record that stood for 20+ years, including Nenagh's last Olympian, Gary Ryan. This is a fantastic achievement by Lewis and Tom.
Contributed to School Days at the Tipperary Star.
