18 Feb 2022

Victory for CBS Thurles at the Jim Langton Tournament in Kilkenny

Jim Langton Champions 2022

18 Feb 2022 5:45 PM

On Wednesday, the Under 14 hurlers travelled to the annual Jim Langton Tournament run by Kilkenny CBS to honour one of their most famous past pupils Jim Langton. Jim was named on both the Team of the Century and the Team of the Millennium.

The tournament took place in James Stephens Kells Road Grounds in Kilkenny. This fine new facility boasts four full-size pitches and is ideal for hosting such a wonderful tournament.

Thanks to Kilkenny CBS for inviting us each year, as well as other CBS schools, Midleton, Naas, and Callan. The boys played two groups games beating Kilkenny CBS in the first game and then Callan CBS to top their group.

In the semi-final, we played Naas CBS and won this comprehensively with all of the panel playings.

In the final, we were up against a very strong Midleton team who had a titanic battle with Kilkenny CBS in the semi-final. The semi-final exertions took their toll on the Midleton, who battled hard but couldn't break down our tight defensive unit.

After the game, Darragh Hickey of Emeralds GAA club picked up the trophy from Mr Niall Tyrell of Kilkenny CBS and the Kilkenny minor hurling manager.

Thanks again to James Stephens for having the pitch in great condition and Kilkenny CBS for having us; it's one of the highlights each year for the under 14 hurlers.

The final score in the final was 2-8 to 1-3 to Thurles. In the shield final, Callan CBS beat Kilkenny CBS team two.

