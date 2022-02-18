Tipperary Studies to host open day this weekend

The Source Thurles
Tipperary Studies is hosting an open day at the Source in Thurles this Saturday.
The Tipperary People and Places open day will take place Saturday, February 19, between 2pm and 4.30 pm.
The public will be able to view the materials held by Tipperary Studies
Tipperary Studies librarians Mary and Jane will be on hand to answer any questions.
Tipperary Studies are holding an open this Saturday 19th February in the Source, Thurles. Pop in to see the current exhibition of materials held by Tipperary Studies, meet Mary and Jane, our local studies librarians, who would love to meet you and hear your local history queries. https://t.co/MAhi2Pef2u— TippCoCoLibraries (@TippLib) February 18, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.