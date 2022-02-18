Search

19 Feb 2022

Tipperary Studies to host open day this weekend

Tipperary Studies to host open day this weekend

The Source Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Feb 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Studies is hosting an open day at the Source in Thurles this Saturday.

The Tipperary People and Places open day will take place Saturday, February 19, between 2pm and 4.30 pm.

The public will be able to view the materials held by Tipperary Studies

Tipperary Studies librarians Mary and Jane will be on hand to answer any questions. 

