Network Ireland Tipperary to hose post pandemic business support event



“How to Reset Your HR Function Post-Pandemic” with Network

Ireland Tipperary – Event – Wednesday 2 nd March 2022

Network Ireland Tipperary is a membership organisation for women in

business across County Tipperary. It is open to both employees and

entrepreneurs. We encourage all women with any level of interest in this,

to get in touch with us about membership for 2022. We have a growing

membership in the county both with individual and corporate

memberships.

Working processes changed dramatically during the Covid-19

pandemic. Working from home was the situation for many office

workers and as such the return to the office has presented various

challenges for certain organisations.

The highest amount of employment legislation ever introduced in

Ireland was introduced during 2021. The importance of ensuring that

your HR function is up to speed with this new legislation is the entire

responsibility of each business owner.

Laura Bourke; President of Network Ireland Tipperary and Founder of

Aspire Recruitment notes “We are in the midst of a talent shortage

and almost full employment in Ireland. Organisations that focus on

retaining employees will be in a stronger position as we focus on post

pandemic business operations.”

To ensure that businesses are up to speed, our next event will assist

business owners in ensuring that their HR practices are up to date.

Tina Mulhearne will deliver the session. Tina set up H.R. Direct Ltd

over twenty years ago. She specialises in working with small to

medium sized businesses providing them with human resources skills

and tools required to manage their business requirements

successfully. This approach has never been as critical as we manage

expectations post returning to work from an employer and employee

perspective.

To book your ticket, go to

your-hr-function-post-pandemic-tickets-268820297747.

Supported by the Local Enterprise Office Tipperary and AIB, Network

Ireland Tipperary is a business community you want to be a member

of for 2022. Come along to the event and sample the hospitality and

welcome from a dynamic and friendly business community!

About Network Ireland:

Network Ireland

Network Ireland is a progressive, dynamic non-profit, voluntary

organisation supporting the professional and personal development of

women. Our membership is made up of a very diverse group of women,

from budding entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals and leaders in

indigenous and multinational organisations to non-profits, charities, arts

and the public sector.

We have a strong voice and are interested in promoting diversity and

equality, entrepreneurship and leadership development; collaborating

with like-minded people and organisations.

Established in 1983, Network Ireland has over 1,200 members, with

fourteen branches across Ireland.

Through our branch network we organise in excess of 200 events

annually for like-minded people to come together to collaborate, share

ideas, knowledge and support - all of which are free to our members. We

also run a number of flagship national events, including our International

Women’s Day Celebration and our Annual Conference and Business

Awards.