Network Ireland Tipperary to hose post pandemic business support event

“How to Reset Your HR Function Post-Pandemic” with Network
Ireland Tipperary – Event – Wednesday 2 nd March 2022
Network Ireland Tipperary is a membership organisation for women in
business across County Tipperary. It is open to both employees and
entrepreneurs. We encourage all women with any level of interest in this,
to get in touch with us about membership for 2022. We have a growing
membership in the county both with individual and corporate
memberships.
Working processes changed dramatically during the Covid-19
pandemic. Working from home was the situation for many office
workers and as such the return to the office has presented various
challenges for certain organisations.
The highest amount of employment legislation ever introduced in
Ireland was introduced during 2021. The importance of ensuring that
your HR function is up to speed with this new legislation is the entire
responsibility of each business owner.
Laura Bourke; President of Network Ireland Tipperary and Founder of
Aspire Recruitment notes “We are in the midst of a talent shortage
and almost full employment in Ireland. Organisations that focus on
retaining employees will be in a stronger position as we focus on post
pandemic business operations.”
To ensure that businesses are up to speed, our next event will assist
business owners in ensuring that their HR practices are up to date.
Tina Mulhearne will deliver the session. Tina set up H.R. Direct Ltd
over twenty years ago. She specialises in working with small to
medium sized businesses providing them with human resources skills
and tools required to manage their business requirements
successfully. This approach has never been as critical as we manage
expectations post returning to work from an employer and employee
perspective.
To book your ticket, go to https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/how-to-reset-
your-hr-function-post-pandemic-tickets-268820297747.
#NowIsTheTime
Supported by the Local Enterprise Office Tipperary and AIB, Network
Ireland Tipperary is a business community you want to be a member
of for 2022. Come along to the event and sample the hospitality and
welcome from a dynamic and friendly business community!
About Network Ireland:
Network Ireland
Network Ireland is a progressive, dynamic non-profit, voluntary
organisation supporting the professional and personal development of
women. Our membership is made up of a very diverse group of women,
from budding entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals and leaders in
indigenous and multinational organisations to non-profits, charities, arts
and the public sector.
We have a strong voice and are interested in promoting diversity and
equality, entrepreneurship and leadership development; collaborating
with like-minded people and organisations.
Established in 1983, Network Ireland has over 1,200 members, with
fourteen branches across Ireland.
Through our branch network we organise in excess of 200 events
annually for like-minded people to come together to collaborate, share
ideas, knowledge and support - all of which are free to our members. We
also run a number of flagship national events, including our International
Women’s Day Celebration and our Annual Conference and Business
Awards.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.