Mindfulness book for children available in Thurles

Belinda Murphy
Mindfulness book 'Butterfly, Mindfulness adventures for Children by Belinda Murphy is now available in Tipperary.
The book, which is on sale in Dunnes Stores Thurles, tells the story of a caterpillar becoming a butterfly.
Author Belinda Murphy says that mindfulness was a key coping strategy for her and her family during the pandemic.
"Families are embracing mindfulness as a means of helping them process mental and emotional imbalances. We have never been more aware of the importance of our wellbeing than now as we slowly emerge from a global health pandemic, said Ms Murphy.
Ms Murphy self-published the book in Cork at Christmas.
It incorporates mediation, reiki energy healing, chakra balancing and positive affirmations.
Before the pandemic, Ms Murphy delivered wellbeing talks and workshops and published mindful colouring books.
She now shares tips and techniques on Facebook and Instagram @bellathebutterflylove.
