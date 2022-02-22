Presentation badminton teams through to Munster finals

U14 County Badminton Champions - Sinéad Henderson, Aoife O'Grady, Paula Concepcion & Eimear Duggan
Well done to our girls who competed in the Tipperary Schools’ Badminton Championship last week.
Commiserations to our U16 team (Orla Ryan, Sophie Lee, Ella Curran and Elana McGrath), who were narrowly defeated by two aces in their final.
Congratulations to our U14 team members Paula Concepcion, Eimear Duggan, Aoife O’Grady and Sinéad Henderson and also to our U19 team of Aoife Barry, Victoria Lupton, Izzy O’Hora and Ciara Coffey, who won the competition out and will now go forward to play in the Munster Finals in UL on March 7.
Well done to their coach, Mr Stephen Maher.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
