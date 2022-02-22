Tusla is seeking to recruit foster parents in county Tipperary

Tusla, the child and family agency, is encouraging Tipperary people to consider becoming foster parents as it raises awareness of fostering during National Fostering Week this week.

Now in its third year, the campaign focuses on the need to recruit carers for older children in communities across Ireland. A local placement will ensure a young person can maintain important connections with their friends, sports, school, and community, and reach their full potential.

Across Ireland 3,984 foster carers currently open their homes to 5,265 children. Foster carers play a critical role in the child protection system and ultimately a key role in the wellbeing of young people.

Speaking at the launch of Tusla National Fostering Week 2022 Kate Duggan, National Director of Services and Integration, Tusla said: “Tusla foster carers provide a safe, secure and stable home environment for the most vulnerable in our society. Right now, there are children and young people in your community who may need a safe place to live. A local placement will ensure they can maintain connections with their friends, sports, school and community. If you have been considering fostering, we would urge you to have another think about the positive difference you would make in the life of children and young people in your community.”

Commenting on Tusla National Fostering Week 2022, Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, Roderic O'Gorman TD said: “We all share an ambition for children in care to thrive and to reach their potential. For most children in care, this is best achieved through foster care and the committed care these children receive from foster carers, in a family setting. Ireland can be proud of the fact that over 90% of all children in care, reside in foster care, a figure that compares favourably with our European neighbours. I would like to take this opportunity to again recognise and acknowledge the work of foster carers. They have made this achievement possible, through their committed care of these children. I would encourage anyone who is considering becoming a foster carer to contact Tusla on the details provided and to make that first step in improving the wellbeing and happiness of some of our most vulnerable children.”

Tusla Care Leaver, Shannon Joyce said: “I first went into relative foster care with my younger brother and sister when I was seven years old. I stayed with my family until summer 2021. My whole experience of foster care has been a rollercoaster to say the least. I've met so many people and heard so many stories throughout the years. I wouldn't change a thing! I'm so happy that I can take all the experiences I have had and all the lessons I have learned and use them to be the best role model and mentor I can be for the young people I teach. Fostering can be an amazingly positive experience for the carers, and children. If it’s something you are feeling drawn to you can learn more about it on fostering.ie”

Catherine Bond, CEO, Irish Foster Care Association (IFCA) said: “The Irish Foster Care Association is delighted to support Tusla’s National Fostering Week. Fostering provides a loving and stable environment in which a child or young person can reach their full potential. The transition to foster care can be challenging for any child, but older children and teenagers are at a particularly important time in their development. An increase in local foster carers across Ireland will enable a young person to maintain their connections with their friends, sports, school and community, all of which provide comfort in difficult times. We would encourage anyone thinking about fostering to get in touch and learn more”.

Marissa Ryan, CEO, Empowering People In Care (EPIC) added: ““Every child deserves a loving home. Research from around the world has shown that family settings are the best possible place for children to thrive and achieve their full potential. At EPIC, we see first-hand the hugely positive impact foster-carers have on the children and young people we work with. Foster-carers change lives when they offer children a place to call home.”



It can take just one adult to contribute to a child’s wellbeing and happiness. Fostering is a fulfilling and positive role, that is open to people from all walks of life.

To find out more about becoming a foster carer, see fostering.ie, call freephone 1800 226 771 or email tusla.fostering@tusla.ie . Tusla National Fostering Week is supported by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, the Irish Foster Care Association(IFCA) and EPIC, a national organisation that works with children in care.