Irish Water has completed repairs to burst water main at county Tipperary's Dundrum treatment plant

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have completed repair works to a burst watermain at the Dundrum water treatment plant.

The repair to the raw watermain supplying the treatment plant is now complete and raw water will soon start to be sent through the treatment process. However, as the plant was fully shutdown it will take a number of hours to have the plant back at full treatment capacity. Some areas will not see water restored until tonight and some areas may experience low pressure for the next 24 to 36 hours.

Tankered water is now in place at the three main primary schools in Clonoulty, Rossmore and Boherlahan.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Please adhere to social distancing when queuing for water supplies.

Areas impacted are: Rossmore, Carhue, Marlow Bridge, Clonoulty, Ballagh, Ardmayle, Cloney Harp, Bishops Wood, Boherlain, Tubridora, Killough, Camas, Thurlesbeg, Goulds Cross, Laffina, Cluedarby, Longfield, The Weir and surrounding areas.

Colin Cunningham, Irish Water, commented: “The repairs were conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area. Hopefully, we will start to see customers water supply returning over the course of the evening. We understand the inconvenience bursts can have on customers and we appreciate your patience throughout.”

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

