Politicians pile pressure on Government to deliver class in Carrick-on-Suir for kids with autism

Political pressure is mounting on the National Council for Special Education to provide a primary school class for children with autism in Carrick-on-Suir with two TDs raising the issue in the Dáil in the past week and another asking the Education Minister to intervene.

The flurry of political lobbying comes in the wake of the outcry from a campaign group representing parents of young children with autism in Carrick-on-Suir after the NCSE refused Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire’s application to provide an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) education unit.

Parents of four Carrick-on-Suir children due to start primary school in September had applied for a place at the school in the hope of its application being sanctioned and to show the demand for the unit, which typically caters for small numbers of children.

They were devastated to learn the Gaelscoil’s application was refused earlier this month on the grounds “current demand appears to be met from the current established classes in the surrounding area”.

The Carrick ASD Unit Campaign says the information the NCSE based its decision on is incorrect and has supplied local politicians with documentation showing the local demand for the class along with letters parents have received from schools in other communities with ASD units they applied to stating there aren’t places for them.

One of those parents is Laura Waters whose five-year-old daughter Grace is due to start primary school in September after completing the maximum three years in pre-school.

She began applying to schools two years ago. She has applied to four special schools and 10 primary schools with ASD units stretching from Cashel to Mooncoin and Dungarvan but has hit a brick wall. In the past two weeks she has received letters from the five schools closest to Carrick she applied to stating they haven’t a place available for Grace in September. The schools located further away won’t even consider her application as she is so far from their catchment area.

Laura noted that Minister of State for Special Education & Inclusion Josepha Madigan told Deputy Martin Browne in the Dáil there was a place available at Piltown National School’s ASD Unit. Laura has informed Minister Madigan by email that she received a letter from Piltown NS on February 14 stating there was no place available for her daughter in September.

If she doesn't secure a place for Grace in a primary school ASD class for next September, Laura faces trying to secure home tuition for Grace or placing her in a mainstream primary school class. Home tuition is very difficult to source while a mainstream primary school class wouldn't be suitable for Grace.

Independent TD Michael Lowry, who has tabled a series of parliamentary questions concerning the need for a primary school ASD unit in Carrick, said he spoke to Education Minister Norma Foley last week and requested her to intervene and get a senior official in her department to review the information the Gaelscoil application decision was based on as he considered it to be “unfair” and “inaccurate”.

He said he informed the Minister that the NCSE’s information didn’t tally with the information he has received from parents in Carrick-on-Suir.

Carrick-on-Suir Fianna Fail Cllr Kieran Bourke is also supporting the campaign and is in the process of sending information regarding the local demand for the class and lack of available places for Carrick children in ASD units in surrounding communities to the Department of Education.

He said he was seeking to organise a meeting between the Minister for Education and a deputation from the Carrick-on-Suir ASD Unit Campaign Group.

“I am going to do everything in my power to help these parents and their children. Parents were told this unit wasn’t being provided in Carrick because the demand was catered for in surrounding areas. I have clear evidence that is not the case and I have been given letters showing that if the facility was available in Carrick in the past few years, 20 other parents would have enrolled their children there.”

Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne questioned Minister Josepha Madigan in the Dáil last Friday on the refusal of the Carrick ASD unit application and appealed to her to put Carrick on her agenda and deliver this class.

He argued the reason given for the decision to refuse the Gaelscoil’s application was not based on reality as all other schools in the surrounding area with these units were full. He also raised the fact that Clonmel has no primary school ASD unit. “Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir combined have considerable populations but are made to make do with units in smaller communities. It’s a complete disservice to children and parents to say their needs can be met elsewhere when it clearly cannot,” he declared.

At the conclusion of her response to the TD , Minister Madigan said if there were children in Carrick who are without a special class place, they will endeavour to make sure they have a place. She promised to raise the matter with her Department.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath also raised the issue in the Dáil last week. He described the “heart-rending” situation of one Carrick-on-Suir parent receiving 13 different rejections from schools and how parents are travelling up to an hour to bring their child with autism to school if they can get a place for them.

In response, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin asked Deputy McGrath to let them know if schools had made applications for additional capacity so they could be accelerated.

If children needed a school place next September, they should get them, he said.

