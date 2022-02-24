Water supply disruption expected around Golden village
Irish Water is carrying out mains flushing which may disrupt supply to the area around Golden.
Areas expected to be affected are Rathclogheen, Fourpenny Road, Golden and surrounding areas.
The works are expected to be completed by 1:25pm on Thursday, February 24.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
