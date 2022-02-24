Search

24 Feb 2022

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hints at more to come for Premier County

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hints at more to come for Premier County

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Senator Garret Ahearn at opening of new Calibration Technology site in Birdhill

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

24 Feb 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has praised the growth of businesses in Tipperary.

Speaking at the opening of Calibration Technology’s new premises in Birdhill, the Tánaiste said he sees potential in Tipperary.

“I think we have seen some really encouraging signs, you know very significant job growth in the Mid-West and launched our plan for today for Mid-West development and obviously working with Garret Ahearn and some really exciting plans we have in Clonmel and Nenagh, Roscrea and Thurles,” said the Fine Gael party leader.


FIGURES

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) released figures on Thursday that show the Mid-West region has the highest employment growth in the country.

The Labour Force Survey Quarter four of 2021 shows the Mid-West having a 13.4% growth in employment in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Calibration Technology plans to create ten new jobs over the next five years as a result of its expansion.

The opening of their new premises coincided with the launch of the Regional Enterprise Plan Mid-West 2024 at Tipperary County Council in Nenagh last Friday morning.

“You know the thing I’m really focusing on in my job as in my job as Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment is regional development and making sure we have investment in all parts of Ireland, and we have job opportunities in all parts of the country,
“I think there’s a lot of urban centres that have a lot of potential,” said the Tánaiste.

Senator Garrett Ahearn said the launch of the Regional Enterprise Plan and the opening of Calibration Technology were good opportunities for the Tánaiste to see the potential in Tipperary.

“I think he sees the potential we have when you look at the growth figures we have in the growth employment figures over the last period, this region has the highest growth figures in the whole of Ireland.”

The Tánaiste also visited the Bulmer’s factory in Clonmel on Friday.

“It’s only been a couple of weeks really since he’s been out and about travelling in his own portfolio, and I think to choose Tipperary in this region is a real statement of intent,” said Senator Ahearn.

The Tánaiste echoed Senator Ahearn’s comments.

“It’s just great to have the opportunity to visit Tipperary.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in the county in my official capacity,” the Tánaiste added.

International Women's Day in Cashel Library

Celebration on March 8 at 7pm with a reception of ceol, craic, coffee and cake

Lidl staff in Tipperary raised €13,000 for Jigsaw in 2021

Templemore Community services are on the move

TCS is delighted to announce that they have acquired the premises immediately adjacent to the existing premises on Bank Street

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media