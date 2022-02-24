Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hints at more to come for Premier County

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has praised the growth of businesses in Tipperary.

Speaking at the opening of Calibration Technology’s new premises in Birdhill, the Tánaiste said he sees potential in Tipperary.

“I think we have seen some really encouraging signs, you know very significant job growth in the Mid-West and launched our plan for today for Mid-West development and obviously working with Garret Ahearn and some really exciting plans we have in Clonmel and Nenagh, Roscrea and Thurles,” said the Fine Gael party leader.



FIGURES

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) released figures on Thursday that show the Mid-West region has the highest employment growth in the country.

The Labour Force Survey Quarter four of 2021 shows the Mid-West having a 13.4% growth in employment in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Calibration Technology plans to create ten new jobs over the next five years as a result of its expansion.

The opening of their new premises coincided with the launch of the Regional Enterprise Plan Mid-West 2024 at Tipperary County Council in Nenagh last Friday morning.



“You know the thing I’m really focusing on in my job as in my job as Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment is regional development and making sure we have investment in all parts of Ireland, and we have job opportunities in all parts of the country,

“I think there’s a lot of urban centres that have a lot of potential,” said the Tánaiste.

Senator Garrett Ahearn said the launch of the Regional Enterprise Plan and the opening of Calibration Technology were good opportunities for the Tánaiste to see the potential in Tipperary.

“I think he sees the potential we have when you look at the growth figures we have in the growth employment figures over the last period, this region has the highest growth figures in the whole of Ireland.”

The Tánaiste also visited the Bulmer’s factory in Clonmel on Friday.

“It’s only been a couple of weeks really since he’s been out and about travelling in his own portfolio, and I think to choose Tipperary in this region is a real statement of intent,” said Senator Ahearn.

The Tánaiste echoed Senator Ahearn’s comments.

“It’s just great to have the opportunity to visit Tipperary.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in the county in my official capacity,” the Tánaiste added.