WARNING: All batches of Irish brand of CBD oils recalled due to unsafe levels of THC

All batches of Irish brand of CBD oils recalled due to unsafe levels of THC
An Irish brand of CBD oils is recalling all batches of product due to the presence of unsafe levels of a psychoactive component called delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
That's according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), which confirmed the batches of GreenHeart CBD oils also contain lower amounts of CBD than declared on the product, which they stated is "misleading to the consumer".
The products are deemed to contain unsafe levels of THC based on the European Food Safety Authority's (EFSA) acute reference dose.
#FoodAlert Recall of GreenHeart CBD Oils due to the presence of unsafe levels of Delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). For more on this alert, see: https://t.co/2jn75ULR5g. pic.twitter.com/QZot9lD8WW— FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) February 23, 2022
Consumers are being advised not to consume the implicated products.
The recall includes the entire roster of products, including Hemp Seed Blend 5%, Hemp Seed Blend 2.5%, Rapeseed Blend 5%, Rapeseed Blend 2.5%, and Flax Seed Blend 5%.
