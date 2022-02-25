Search

25 Feb 2022

Calibration Technology Birdhill move will create ten new jobs for the area

New 1,100 square metre premises at Shannonside Business Park to deliver for region

Calibration Technology Birdhill move will create ten new jobs for the area

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar with Brian Kelly, founder and Managing Director, Calibration Technology and Georgina Hamilton-Logan, Zone Director Sales, UK and Ireland, Eppendorf

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, also officially opened Calibration Technology Limited’s (CTL) new site in Birdhill on Friday.

The new 1,100 square metre premises at Shannonside Business Park will allow the company to create ten new jobs for the Mid-West region.

“I’m really happy to visit CTL to mark the expansion of its new premises in Birdhill.

“My goal as Minister for Enterprise is to help indigenous Irish companies to grow stronger, more productive and more resilient,” said the Tánaiste.

Calibration Technology, founded in Limerick in 2005, offers accredited calibration services for lab equipment, including pipettes and micro-syringes.

Founder and Managing Director, Brian Kelly, says he is proud of how far his company has come in the past 17 years.

“Today is a proud day for me as the founder of Calibration Technology Limited. To see a company that started out in 2005 calibrating only auto-pipettes now having a diverse product range and capability, and a customer base that includes major companies in the pharmaceutical, life science and the food processing sectors as well as Government, clinical and academic laboratories, stems from an entrepreneurial drive to scale to a company of significance,” said Mr Kelly.

In 2016, German company Eppendorf acquired the company.

Eppendorf provides the pipettes for PCR testing and the refrigeration units used by the HSE to store Covid-19 vaccines.

“A decision in 2016 to become part of the Eppendorf Group strengthened our quality reputation in the marketplace whilst our combined synergies have also enabled Eppendorf to expand its presence in Ireland,” said Mr Kelly.

At the ceremony, the Tánaiste unveiled a new plaque commemorating the event.

“I look forward to seeing CTL scale even greater heights in the years ahead,” added the Tánaiste.
Senator Garrett Ahearn said events like this are good for enterprise in Tipperary.

“I think this is another good news story for Tipperary in terms of job creation. Businesses will see Tipperary as a viable option to set up their base and employ people and in terms of workforce and in terms of networks to cities,” said Senator Ahearn.

Picture Caption: The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD officially opened Calibration Technology Limited, an Eppendorf company, in Birdhill last Friday, pictured with Brian Kelly, founder and Managing Director, Calibration Technology and Georgina Hamilton-Logan, Zone Director Sales, UK and Ireland, Eppendorf. Picture: Keith Wiseman

