Coláiste Mhuire u15 boys take part in UL rugby blitz

Rugby team pictured in the photo who played in their 1st tournament for Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed at UL recently.
On Thursday, February 15, the Coláiste Mhuire u15 boys attended a three-game 11 a side rugby blitz in UL. The games were played on the Astro pitches, which was a new experience for our students. In the first game, we played St. Ailbe’s that saw Sam Clarke score an outstanding try.
The second game saw CMCO take on Newport College with tries scored by James Woodlock and Johnny O’Reilly.
In our final game, we faced Thomond College that saw tries scored by Johnny O’Reilly, Marty Treacy, Cody Maher, Lewie Kavanagh and Will Quinn. Well done to the boys on a fine display of rugby! Thanks to TY students Audie Lohan & Conor O’Sullivan, who wrote a report on the blitz.
Contributed to School Days in Tipperary Star.
Cllr Andy Moloney listed Cahir Castle’s attractions for film makers and Cahir's architectural connections to the British royal family
Rachael Blackmore was joined by Transition Year students and their teachers from Clonmel’s Presentation Secondary School after she partnered Shantreusse to victory at Clonmel Races
Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall where the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors took place
