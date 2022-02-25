Our Lady's Templemore unveil Junk Kouture entry

Junk Kouture: Grace Burke, Zoe Maher and Eimear Hennesy
Best of luck to our Junk Kouture entry for this year’s competition. It is indeed a very creative and eye-catching dress made by some of our Art students as their entry to the Junk Kouture competition.
Their entry is called ‘Rising from the flames’.
Team:
Grace Burke 1st year
Zoe Maher 2nd year
Eimear Hennesy 2nd year.
Mentor team.:
Laura Fogarty 5th year
Katie Cribbin 5th year
Naomi Conlon 5th year
Kiera Butler 5th year.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Tipperary Pride have lots of events lined up over the coming months including a mystery tour, karaoke nights and a 'pink' tribute band
Clonmel woman Liz Lalor (centre) is congratulated by her fellow jockeys at Comea, near Kilfeacle having broken the Irish point-to-point record
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.