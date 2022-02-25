Search

25 Feb 2022

Our Lady's Templemore unveil Junk Kouture entry

Rising from the Flames

Our Lady's Templemore unveil Junk Kouture entry Rising from the Flames

Junk Kouture: Grace Burke, Zoe Maher and Eimear Hennesy

Best of luck to our Junk Kouture entry for this year’s competition. It is indeed a very creative and eye-catching dress made by some of our Art students as their entry to the Junk Kouture competition.
Their entry is called ‘Rising from the flames’.

Team:
Grace Burke 1st year
Zoe Maher 2nd year
Eimear Hennesy 2nd year.

Mentor team.:
Laura Fogarty 5th year
Katie Cribbin 5th year
Naomi Conlon 5th year
Kiera Butler 5th year.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

