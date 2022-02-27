Presentation celebrate women in STEM

TYs Kate O'Keeffe & Ellen Maher
On Friday last, we celebrated International Day of Women and Girls in STEM. Our TYs participated in fun science experiments, activities and games throughout the day.
Our junior students in 1st, 2nd and 3rd Year completed projects on their favourite female scientist, technologist, engineer, mathematician or inventor.
Some 1st Years created a sash with their named STEM female and wore it for the school day. Great fun was had by all.
A huge ‘Thank You’ to the Science teachers and the TYPR team for their hard work and effort.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.