Donal Skehan is asking people in Tipperary to take part in the Great Irish Bake for Sick Children 2022

Celebrity chef Donal Skehan is asking people in Tipperary to get involved in the Great Irish Bake for Sick Children 2022.

Children's Health Foundation's Great Irish Bake for Sick Children 2022 will take place on Friday, April 8.

Individuals, schools, creches and schools are asked to host bake sales to support CHI at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

As Great Irish Bake Ambassador Donal Skehan said the event would be fun for a good cause.

"It is so much fun to get together, enjoy a scone and a cup of tea and know that your tasty treats are going to help sick children when they need it the very most.

"It's so easy to take part and even better to know that you are having a phenomenal impact on the lives of so many kids from across Ireland," said Mr Skehan.

Those who wish to participate can register at www.childrenshealth.ie/greatirishbake to receive a Great Irish Bake kit.

Donal launched the Great Irish Bake for Sick Children 2022 with young baker and CHI at Crumlin patient Finn Ryan and his brother Liam supported by Gem.

Finn appeared on the Late Late Toy Show in 2021 when he won the nation's hearts by ringing the bell to celebrate the end of his chemotherapy treatment in CHI at Crumlin.

The Chief Executive of Children's Health Foundation, Denise Fitzgerald, said that you ensure that children get the treatment they need in supporting this event.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Donal and Finn on board for this year's Great Irish Bake and hope that our amazing bakers from all over the country will join us once again for this event.

"It's a great way to catch up with friends, family and colleagues while knowing that you are doing something really special for sick children. When you have a sick child in hospital, it is so important to know that they are getting the world-class treatment they deserve," said Ms Fitzgerald.

Managing Director of Gem Bobby Mulligan said they are delighted to sponsor the Great Irish Bake for Sick Children 2022.

"Gem is delighted to be returning as the sponsor of the Great Irish Bake for Sick Children for 2022 and is thrilled to see the expansion of the campaign to include four sites with Crumlin, Temple Street, Connolly and Tallaght all included this year.

"Having been involved in this event for a number of years now, we know the difference this campaign makes to the 350,000 sick children that pass through the doors of CHI's Hospitals each year by funding life-saving equipment with the generous donations from participants up and down the country.

"Challenge your families, friends, sports teams, colleagues, and communities to whip up something delicious, host a bake sale and donate to this amazing cause!" said Mr Mulligan.

Those taking part in the Great Irish Bake for Sick Children for 2022 are encouraged to share their baked creations on social media with the hashtag #GreatIrishBake.