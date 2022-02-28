Roscrea Trail Blazers update

On last Thursday night our walk was again cancelled due to a poor weather forecast.



This Thursday, March 3, we are back at the Kinnity Castle loop in The Slieve Blooms.



An moderate walk and well suited for all levels. Grade: wasy/moderate. Time: two ours. Distance: 8 km.

Meeting at the Kinnity Castle carpark at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket.

Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated.

Well done to the Blazers and friends who completed the second section of The Royal Canal Greenway from Maynooth to Moyvalley, 26 km of flat walking along the Canal and the group were blessed again with a great weather forecast.



Well done to everyone that made the effort. The next section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday, March 27 from Moyvalleay Bridge to Mary Lynch’s Pub, a distance of 23km, details through WhatsApp.

If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers You will be made very welcome.