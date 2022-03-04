'I am just absolutely over the moon,' says Aisling Rafferty after Glór Tíre win



Last week Knockshegowna’s Aisling Rafferty was announced as TG4's Glór Tíre 2022 winner.

The Tipperary Live caught up with Aisling to find out what it's like to win a competition she says she has always dreamed of taking part in.

"It was definitely a positive experience. I'd do it all over again tomorrow. I'm just over the moon that I won it. That was never really my intention.

“ Obviously, it was a huge bonus if I was to win," said Aisling.

At 20 years of age, Aisling was the youngest contender in this year's competition.

She was mentored by Mike Denver, who she says was a pleasure to work with.

"It's been a great experience getting to know Mike, and I've learned so much from him, which is absolutely great, and it's wonderful to be able to call him a friend as well.

"Before Glor Tire, I knew him as one of Ireland's top performers, but now I can call him a friend, which is a great thing, and I know he is always at the end of the phone if I ever need advice or anything," said Aisling.



TG4's Glór Tíre



TG4’s Glór Tíre is a TV talent show which looks for up and coming country music performers across Ireland.

This was the show's 18th season and has featured some of the top names in Irish country music, including Johnny Brady, Ciarán Rosney and Olivia Douglas.

Resident judges were Jo Ní Chéide and Caitriona Ní Shuilleabhain joined by guests Eddie Rowley from the Sunday World and country music legends Susan Mc Cann, Mick Flavin, and fellow Tipperary star, Louise Morrissey.

Aisling competed against some of Ireland's most talented new country singers, including Rachel Goode and Kenny Crawford.

However, Aisling says it's not the win that motivated her.

"It was just the experience I was after, which is good for young singers starting out with hundreds of thousands of people tuning in each week, so that was, I suppose, the big thing for me," said Aisling.

But Aisling did win performing hits, Who Left the Doors to Heaven Open, and You Never Can Tell in last week’s final.

As the 2022 winner of Glór Tíre, Aisling will receive a cash prize of €5000 and will join Mike Denver and friends for one week of shows and performances in Portugal later this year.

University of Limerick

When Aisling is performing for nationwide audiences, she is studying for her BA in Voice at the University of Limerick.

In her second year, she says she is learning new things every day and loving every minute.

"I just love it. It's great to be surrounded by like-minded people who all have the same interests; even though it might not be the same genre of music, but we all have similar end goals.

“We want to be professional singers and stuff like that, so it's great. I really love it.

Starting Out in Music

Aisling got the performance "bug" when she entered the Cowboys and Heroes competition in Leitrim in her teens. She didn't win, but Aisling says it was from then she knew what she wanted to do.

"It was a great experience, and that's where I got the bug being up on stage with loads of people looking on with a band behind me, so there on I knew country music was what I wanted to do," said Aisling.

But according to Aisling, she has always loved country music performing in school and for her family.

"We always had music in my house growing up. The radio was always on Tipp Mid West and TippFM with Louise Morrisey and Trudi Lawler on the radio, and I was a huge fan of theirs, especially Louise.

“Then in schools, in choirs and in shows and stuff like that," said Aisling.

Of course, Louise Morrissey was a guest judge on the show, and Aisling had toured with her previously in Scotland.

"It was great to meet Louise again on the show. I'm very lucky to be able to call her a close friend, and she's always been there to offer me advice.

I've learned so much from her," said Aisling.

Charity work

Aisling says her music has led her to many places and allowed her to work with some wonderful charities.

She helped build an orphanage in Romania with Habitat for Humanity.

In 2020, Aisling released her debut album, My Journey, with 50% of the proceeds going to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

"I think we all might need the hospice foundation at some stage.

“I just think it is a brilliant charity to work with.

“I'm delighted to have worked with them, and I definitely want to do something with them again in the future," said Aisling.

She also volunteered in Lourdes, working with the sick and elderly in a hospital.

Along with her work, Aisling also brought her music.

"We had a sing-song every night, and I just loved bringing that enjoyment to people, and I suppose to see their faces when the music started up was a great feeling for me as well as a great feeling for them," said Aisling.

What's next

Aisling will shortly release a new single, followed by a new album.

Until then, she is enjoying her most recent win.

"At the moment, I'm just savouring all that's happened, and of course, I'm gigging away at the weekend as well and during the week, which is great, so very busy and I'm taking it one day at a time," said Aisling.