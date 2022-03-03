Search

03 Mar 2022

High-speed broadband for Tipperary village

Broadband

03 Mar 2022 5:45 PM

High-Speed Broadband is now available at Latteragh Community Hall.

The Committee has been busy working with Tipperary County Council, Vodafone and others to bring High-Speed Broadband connectivity to Latteragh Community Hall.

Free Internet access is now available at the Hall, where four workspaces are now available for hire.
The Committee hope to host a public launch of the new services in the very near future.

For more info on Latteragh Community Hall or to make a booking, call 0872210967 or go to www.connected hubs.ie.

