High-speed broadband for Tipperary village

High-Speed Broadband is now available at Latteragh Community Hall.
The Committee has been busy working with Tipperary County Council, Vodafone and others to bring High-Speed Broadband connectivity to Latteragh Community Hall.
Free Internet access is now available at the Hall, where four workspaces are now available for hire.
The Committee hope to host a public launch of the new services in the very near future.
For more info on Latteragh Community Hall or to make a booking, call 0872210967 or go to www.connected hubs.ie.
Director of Sales, Karen Fleming, left, and General Manager Adriaan Bartels, right, are spearheading the Cashel Palace Hotel’s new era
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.