04 Mar 2022

Tipperary's Government TD has appealed to Taoiseach and Tanaiste to cut taxes on fuel

Aileen Hahesy

04 Mar 2022 2:21 PM

Tipperary’s Government TD  has today written to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Minister for Public Expenditure, and the Minister for Finance requesting that urgent Government action be taken to tackle the rising cost of fuels.

Fianna Fáil’s Deputy Jackie Cahill highlighted the escalating conflict in Ukraine and how this has the potential to drive fuel prices even higher, further impacting working people, families and businesses who are already struggling with the cost of fuelling their cars and heating their homes.

Deputy Cahill said: “I have made a clear and direct case to the main decision makers in Government. I have asked An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, Minister Michael McGrath, and Minister Paschal Donohoe to reduce the levies on fuels as a short term, meaningful and direct measure to reduce prices and the impact they are having on people’s pockets.

“The increase in the cost of living that we have been experiencing in recent months is putting considerable pressure on the most vulnerable in our society. Working people, families, small businesses, farmers, pensioners and those on social welfare are all feeling the pinch. The cost of filling a car with petrol or diesel is where a lot of people are seeing the increases the most.

“I am appealing to my colleagues in Government to take steps to alleviate these increases in the short-term by reducing Government levies on the litre of petrol and diesel and home heating fuels. This short term measure, in my view, must be swift and considerable in order to reduce the financial pressures on those struggling most. With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, all predictions suggest that the price of the barrel of oil is only going in one direction, and there is a duty on our Government to take action against this.

“I will continue to work on this issue and raise these concerns with my colleagues in Government, so that we can make some meaningful and much-needed difference for those struggling at the moment," Cahill concluded.

