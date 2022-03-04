APPEAL: Can you help this Tipperary school find photos from 1905?
A 1905 group photo of Templederry/Clohinch Girls NS has come to light. It is a photocopy version of the original, and it is very dark.
If anyone knows of the original of that photograph or any other school photographs from parish schools from the early 20th century, please contact either Mary Brosnan or James Gleeson.
