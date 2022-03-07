The late Mick Ryan, Cloncannon, Moneygall - An Appreciation

The parish of Toomevara and surrounding areas were saddened to hear of the sudden death of Mick Ryan, Cloncannon, Moneygall, on January 8 2022.

Mick spent his life working on his farm in Cloncannon, in the parish of Toomevara, just outside Moneygall.

He was a hard worker and always kept the farm in good trim. Especially in his younger days, he spent many hours hunting foxes in the area.

He was also talented with his hands and made many gates and doors for the farm.

In 1970, he bought his first tractor ( a Ferguson 20 TVO) for £180 from Delaney’s of Ballaghmore.

He was a regular visitor to the Spring Show in Dublin and also attended many ploughing matches in various parts of the country.

A quiet man, he also kept in touch with all local news events and was a keen follower of the fortunes of the local GAA teams.

Mick is pre-deceased by his parents, Ger and Mary, and his sister Mary. He is survived by his cousins and many friends.

Interment was in Gurtagarry Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.