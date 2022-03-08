Gardaí investigate theft of diesel from digger and truck near Tipperary Town

Gardaí are investigating the theft of diesel from a digger and truck a few miles from Tipperary Town last week.
An estimated ten gallons of diesel was swiped from the truck and five gallons of diesel stolen from the digger parked in the Galbally Road area between Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3.
A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this fuel theft to contact the station at (062) 80670.
