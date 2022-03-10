Search

10 Mar 2022

Proceeds of celebratory reopening concert at Fethard Ballroom to go to Ukrainian relief campaign

Eamon Lacey

10 Mar 2022 12:41 PM

In a further show of support for Ukraine a celebratory reopening night at Fethard Ballroom will raise funds for the humanitarian cause.
A showbands extravaganza scheduled for March 19, the first major concert at the refurbished venue, will now raise funds for Ukraine.
The Fethard Ballroom committee, who have just overseen the investment of €200,000 in the iconic venue, have decided that all proceeds raised on the night will go to the Ukrainian cause.
“We had a meeting and we decided to give the people of Fethard and Tipperary another opportunity to support the people of Ukraine,” said Sean O’Donovan of the ballroom committee.
“There was an incredible response to the cause when hundreds arrived at Alla’s Patisserie in Fethard to make donations for the people of Ukraine and we decided that the momentum should be kept going in the area,” said the committee member.
A local Ukrainian business woman, Alla Dediuk, said she was thrilled that the committee had decided to donate the proceeds of the concert to the Ukrainian aid campaign.
“It is very kind of them. The support for the people of Ukraine has just been amazing,” said Alla.
Sean O’Donovan said that proceeds from the concert had been earmarked for further refurbishment of the ballroom but now all proceeds will go to the Ukrainian aid campaign.
“We are delighted to help out the people of Ukraine,” said Sean O’Donovan.
The ballroom committee member said the crowds that turned up to support Alla for her coffee morning in Fethard were truly inspirational.
“It was an amazing response and we are delighted to play our part by giving all of the proceeds of the concert to the Ukrainian campaign,” said Sean O’Donovan.
They were delighted that the ballroom was now ready to host a major concert again.
“A huge job had to be carried out on the roof, otherwise the ballroom would not have been saved.
“We were running out of time, if we had not acted when we did then it would have been gone forever.
“We received funding from Leader and thankfully we are up and running again,” he added.

