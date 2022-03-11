West Tipperary village helping Ukraine on the double

Cappawhite is flying the Blue and Gold for Ukraine!
Drop Off for Ukraine
Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa, Doon: drop off point for donations will operate in the school for two weeks each morning from 8:20 to 8:50, beginning Monday March 7.
All items collected will be delivered in bulk to a collect centre in Limerick. * Baby food/nappies/clothes/wipes;' Blankets/sleeping bags/warm clothes (Clean and in good condition);* Sanitary items; * Non-perishable foods; * Batteries/flashlights/power banks; * First Aid items; * Dog/Cat food - (Canned/dried).
Tea/coffee morning for Ukraine
Tea/Coffee Cake morning on this Saturday, March 12 from 10am to 12 noon in Cappawhite Resource Centre. All proceeds going to the Red Cross.
