Public Health Mid-West urge people to get the flu vaccine as rates of the illness increase

It is the cold and flu season
The Department of Public Health Mid-West is reminding the public to avail of the flu vaccine as rates of flu increase in the midwest region.
Due to public health restrictions, the department says the flu did not circulate as usual during the 2020/21 flu seasons.
However, they now expect instances of flu to increase due to the level of social interaction in the community.
They also remind that the public flu can cause serious illness for vulnerable people and healthcare settings.
Those from the following groups are eligible for a free flu vaccine.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.