11 Mar 2022

Public Health Mid-West urge people to get the flu vaccine as rates of the illness increase

It is the cold and flu season

11 Mar 2022 4:15 PM

 The Department of Public Health Mid-West is reminding the public to avail of the flu vaccine as rates of flu increase in the midwest region. 

Due to public health restrictions, the department says the flu did not circulate as usual during the 2020/21 flu seasons. 

However, they now expect instances of flu to increase due to the level of social interaction in the community. 

They also remind that the public flu can cause serious illness for vulnerable people and healthcare settings. 

Those from the following groups are eligible for a free flu vaccine. 

  • Aged 50 and older
  • Aged less than 50 with a long term illness that increases your risk of developing complications of influenza
  • Aged 2 to 17 years
  • A healthcare worker
  • People who are pregnant
  • Living in a nursing home or other long-term care facility
  • In regular contact with pigs, poultry or waterfowl

