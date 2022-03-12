Coláiste Mhuire establish internet safety group

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed is strongly promoting Internet Safety among our school community.

An integral part of our ETB ethos is to promote Digital Detox for students and to enable them to build a Positive Digital Footprint that they will be proud of.

We wish to encourage a digital footprint that uses the Internet and social media to research reliable and valid sources of information.

Social media and the Internet can be used to carry out market research for academic assignments and CBAs.

It’s important also to gather information about volunteering opportunities and Curriculum Vitae development and careers investigations, all of which culminate into a positive digital footprint.

As part of Safety Week recently at CMCO, we delivered the following presentations pertaining to careers, SPHE, CSPE, and Coding/Digital Media classes, News and the False Information.

In addition, we also discussed managing online wellbeing, respectful communication online, and self esteem-the full picture. Sourced: https://www.we wise.ie/

Mr Quinn (Principal), Ms Wallace (Deputy Principal), and Ms Bergin (ICT co-ordinator) delivered an Internet Safety presentation to all CMCO students outlining the positive digital footprint that is expected from all students.

Subsequently, for the first time, we are delighted to announce the establishment of our Internet Safety group that is comprised of students from TY & first-year year cohorts.

These students will promote positive online behaviour in our school. We wish this CMCO group the very best going forward in their new role.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.