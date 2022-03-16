Presentation students win regional Money Smart Challenge Quiz

BoI Money Smart Challenge Quiz Munster Champions. L-R Áine Bowe, Ruby McEvoy, Sarah O'Donnell, Sarah Bergin.
Congratulations to our sixth-year team, who were crowned regional winners in the Bank of Ireland sponsored Money Smart Challenge Quiz last week.
Our winning team, comprising of Áine Bowe, Ruby McEvoy, Sarah O’Donnell and Sarah Bergin, finished first out of 85 teams across the region of Munster!
The girls now move forward into the All-Ireland series, where they will represent Munster.
Well done also to our other team of Victoria Lupton, Ciara Coffey, Eve Dardis and Niamh Ryan, who also competed very well and thanks to their business teacher, Ms Elaine Corbett, for her support and guidance.
We are very proud of you all.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
BoI Money Smart Challenge Quiz Munster Champions. L-R Áine Bowe, Ruby McEvoy, Sarah O'Donnell, Sarah Bergin.
Pictured at the Tipperary Chamber Office finalising preparations for the Tipperary Town St. Patrick's Fun Day were_ Paula Maher, Joe Hayes (Chair) and Stevie O'Donnell
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.