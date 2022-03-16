Search

16 Mar 2022

Presentation students win regional Money Smart Challenge Quiz

BoI Money Smart Challenge Quiz Munster Champions. L-R Áine Bowe, Ruby McEvoy, Sarah O'Donnell, Sarah Bergin.

16 Mar 2022 2:45 PM

Congratulations to our sixth-year team, who were crowned regional winners in the Bank of Ireland sponsored Money Smart Challenge Quiz last week.

Our winning team, comprising of Áine Bowe, Ruby McEvoy, Sarah O’Donnell and Sarah Bergin, finished first out of 85 teams across the region of Munster!

The girls now move forward into the All-Ireland series, where they will represent Munster.

Well done also to our other team of Victoria Lupton, Ciara Coffey, Eve Dardis and Niamh Ryan, who also competed very well and thanks to their business teacher, Ms Elaine Corbett, for her support and guidance.

We are very proud of you all.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star. 

