Open Day at Templemore College of Further Education

Templemore College was delighted to open its doors on Wednesday last and welcome prospective students from Tipperary and surrounds.

The college is now finally dusting away the cobwebs, cleaning the floors and letting the light back in! Principal, Dr Noel Colleran, said: “It’s an exciting time for everyone now. I would like to thank the staff and students for adapting to the new ways of learning over the past two years and for their flexibility in upskilling and adapting to the ongoing changes.

"It looks as though the light is finally here and we are all very excited to welcome our new cohort of students into the college next September.



“With this in mind we are now actively recruiting for applicants for courses that will commence in September.



“Templemore College of Further Education is the only exclusive Post Leaving Cert. (PLC) College in Tipperary. We provide a unique further education environment for all our students – both younger students just completing Leaving Cert. and more mature students returning to education.

Collaboration of young and mature, experienced and fresh, provides a learning culture in the College that is challenging yet supportive. Our objective is to enable all students to get the best out of themselves and this is achieved by developing relationships which are respectful and inclusive.

“All students in our 30 programmes at levels 5 and 6 with certification from awarding bodies including QQI, Department of Education, City & Guilds, CIBTAC, CIDESCO, and CISCO successfully obtained their full awards this year.



“Many students are prepared to progress directly into employment while others progress to Higher Education. The preparation, consisting of one or two years courses, enables the development of independent and collaborative learning skills, which provides foundational skills whether employment or higher education is the progression route of choice.



“Many of our students take the time on a PLC course to find out a little more about their likes and dislikes, their strengths as well as areas that they need to develop further. Ultimately, students who complete a PLC course are in a better position to decide future directions.

"It is an interesting fact that many Higher Education providers universally agree that students who complete a PLC course, younger as well as more mature students, are more resilient with completion rates far higher than students who go directly to Higher Education after doing the Leaving Cert.



“Students who are unsure about progressing to Higher Education can defer for a year to do a PLC course, after which they are better positioned to be assured of the choices they are making. Furthermore, students who are approved for the SUSI grant, will continue to receive the grant if they progress to Higher education.



“All in all, the benefits to doing a PLC course are compelling. It’s a winner for younger students and their parents who can be more assured about Higher Education choices and be confident that the major financial investment will result in the completion of the degree chosen. It’s a winner for more mature students who are nurtured into a supportive learning environment which ultimately leads to more confident, self-directed learners.”