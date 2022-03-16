Celebrations for St Patrick's Day in Littleton

St. Patrick's Day
Moycarkey Borris St Patrick's Day Parade will take place in Littleton this Thursday, March 17 at 10:30am.
Floats and participants gather at the Church of Ireland.
This year Grand Marshal is former Principal of Littleton National School Christy Clancy.
The Moycarkey Borris Camogie and Ladies Football Club, will run a Cake Sale and soup and sandwiches from 12pm in the Muintir Na Tire Hall.
Any entries, please contact Sean Ryan on 087 4581455.
Students from St Joseph’s College Borrisoleigh visit the One Million Stars Exhibition at the Nenagh Arts Centre on International Women’s Day
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.