16 Mar 2022

Celebrations for St Patrick's Day in Littleton

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

16 Mar 2022 8:45 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Moycarkey Borris St Patrick's Day Parade will take place in Littleton this Thursday, March 17 at 10:30am.

Floats and participants gather at the Church of Ireland.

This year Grand Marshal is former Principal of Littleton National School Christy Clancy.

The Moycarkey Borris Camogie and Ladies Football Club, will run a Cake Sale and soup and sandwiches from 12pm in the Muintir Na Tire Hall.

Any entries, please contact Sean Ryan on 087 4581455.

