Ursuline host collection and raise over €2,500 for Ukraine

Ursuline Sixth Year students Ella Bourke, Sarah Gorman, Megan Looby and Katelyn McGovern who organised a collection of goods and money for Ukraine last week.
Thanks to the four sixth-years, Ella Bourke, Katelyn McGovern, Megan Looby and Sarah Gorman, who organised a collection of humanitarian aid from their fellow students to go to Ukraine in response to the refugee crises and war.
The students who were moved by what is happening to their fellow Europeans and the images they have seen on the news wanted to do something practical to help.
They appealed to the school community to donate essential items such as nappies, sanitary products, batteries, medical supplies and toiletries, and everyone was extremely generous.
They also raised over €2,500 from their appeal to go directly to the Ukraine relief effort.
They sorted through the donations and delivered the boxes to the offices of Councillor Jim Ryan on Thursday.
Thanks to Jim for coordinating the local response effort and the students, staff, and parents of the Ursuline, who responded swiftly and with compassion to this call to help Ukraine.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
We will be out and about selling fresh Daffodils on the 24h and 25th of March and will have collection tables around the town on March 25
Andrew Laste and his wife Elena, who is from Ukraine, pictured outside their company Emergency Medical Training Solutions in Clonmel just before his departure for Ukraine Picture John D Kelly
A poster advertising the Ukraine humanitarian aid appeal being run by Clonmel restaurant and deli owner Jamie Driver
Congratulations to the CCS choristers who won the Loreto Perpetual and Cash’s of Cork Perpetual Trophies
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.