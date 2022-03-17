Search

17 Mar 2022

Ursuline host collection and raise over €2,500 for Ukraine

Ursuline Sixth Year students Ella Bourke, Sarah Gorman, Megan Looby and Katelyn McGovern who organised a collection of goods and money for Ukraine last week.

Thanks to the four sixth-years, Ella Bourke, Katelyn McGovern, Megan Looby and Sarah Gorman, who organised a collection of humanitarian aid from their fellow students to go to Ukraine in response to the refugee crises and war.

The students who were moved by what is happening to their fellow Europeans and the images they have seen on the news wanted to do something practical to help.

They appealed to the school community to donate essential items such as nappies, sanitary products, batteries, medical supplies and toiletries, and everyone was extremely generous.

They also raised over €2,500 from their appeal to go directly to the Ukraine relief effort.

They sorted through the donations and delivered the boxes to the offices of Councillor Jim Ryan on Thursday.

Thanks to Jim for coordinating the local response effort and the students, staff, and parents of the Ursuline, who responded swiftly and with compassion to this call to help Ukraine.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

