FEATURE: ‘I said I’d better follow through and do it for my Nanny,’ says Tipp Rose

Last Sunday, 27-year-old Aisling O’Donovan from Fethard was chosen as the Tipperary Rose for 2022.

She will now go forward to compete in the Rose of Tralee International Festival in August.

Aisling entered in 2020, but the selection was postponed due to the pandemic. This year she has re-entered in honour of her grandparents who passed away during the pandemic.

“When I applied in 2020, my Nanny was absolutely delighted for me and thought it was a great thing I was going to do.

“Unfortunately, she passed away during the pandemic, so when the opportunity came up again this year to take part, I said I’d better follow through and do it for my Nanny,” said Aisling.

Aisling said her grandfather, though quiet, was also proud of her involvement with the Rose of Tralee.

“It was really nice to do it and honour them, I suppose,” added Aisling.

The Fethard woman is a special education teacher and deputy principal at Bishop Murphy Memorial School in Fermoy, Cork.

She also holds an MA in positive coaching and psychology from UCC.

Although she kept her entry quiet, Aisling said her colleagues and students now know and are both excited and supportive.

Not all of her students are from Ireland, and she said this was a great way to introduce them to the festival.

“We’d have a lot of people from all over the world in the school as well, and so it’s great because it introduces them to the festival and highlights what it’s about, Irish culture and heritage and all things Irish,” said Aisling.

She grew up watching the Rose of Tralee and she believes it to be a great representation of Irish culture and women in Ireland.

“I watched the Rose of Tralee for years as a child with my family, and my grandmother really loved it.

“ It was always a really good celebration of Irish culture and heritage and I suppose it was a really good portrayal of women in Ireland and all the amazing things women achieve and strive for.

“I always think of the Roses as really good role models, and I aspired to be like them one day,” said Aisling. She herself is very excited about the festival and proud to be the first Tipperary Rose in two years.

“I’m really excited. I suppose it’s a funny situation being the Tipp Rose.

“I’m the first Rose to be selected for the whole festival.

“It’s a really nice position to be in to get the ball rolling again. I’ve had really lovely messages from people all over the country and the world. It’s been really nice connecting with people and past roses,” said Aisling.

Aisling was chosen at the selection event in the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Sunday, March 13. Twenty-three women showcased their talents in the hopes of being chosen as the Tipperary Rose for 2020/2022.

Before the event, Aisling said they had all met through Zoom but that it was lovely to meet in person at Sunday’s event.

“The girls are a fabulous bunch, and I feel really honoured to represent them going forward to Tralee.

“I know they will all be backing me,” said Aisling.

She also praised the work of the Tipperary Rose Centre.

“The Rose Centre should be really proud of themselves. They put in phenomenal work behind the scenes.

“I know Ciarán O’Connell, the man in charge of it all. He put in Trojan work trying to organise us all. It’s been a whirlwind for him, I can only imagine,” said Aisling.

Aisling would like to thank her father, Sean, her mother Breda, sisters Theresa and Sinead, and her partner Colm Barry and his family.

“They have been wonderful, and everyone is so excited,” said Aisling.

She also thanked her sponsor Suzy O’Mahoney (Makeup by Suzy).

“Suzy is a young makeup artist around my own age. She is a local girl who very kindly volunteered to sponsor me.

“She volunteered recently, and I’m so glad she did because she gave me the opportunity to go forward and represent her and bring her name on my sash to Tralee as well,” said Aisling.

At last Sunday’s event, Cathaoirleach, Cllr Marie Murphy, announced that Tipperary County Council will partner with the main Rose of Tralee Festival this year and host the International Rose of Tralee tour in August.

Event coordinator Ciarán O’Connell welcomed that announcement and congratulated Aisling on her selection.



“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Aisling, she was popular amongst everyone, including a large crowd from south Tipperary supporting her on the night,” said Mr O’Connell.



The Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place between August 19 and 22 of this year.