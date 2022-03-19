Gardaí investigate criminal damage to windows of house in rural Tipperary community

Gardai In Carrick-on-Suir are investigating the criminal damage of windows of a house that were broken in the Nine Mile House area on Wednesday.
A number of windows were broken in the house while the occupants were present.
Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into this incident should contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024.
Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials) will start at wing back for Tipperary in their Allianz National Football League Division 4 game against Carlow at FBD Semple Stadium tomorrow.
