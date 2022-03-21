From Thurles to Rome: Presentation students visit Italy

In the very early hours of March 3, 56 TY students departed Thurles for their trip to Rome accompanied by five teachers. Lunch in the Campo de' Fiore Market area was a terrific introduction to Rome.

It provided the necessary sustenance for the girls' guided walking tour of the Roman Forum, Palatine Hill and the incredible Colosseum.

The second day provided beautiful weather for the girls as they visited well-known spots such as the Spanish Steps, the Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon and the Piazza del Campidoglio, to name but a few.

The trip to the Vatican, which included visiting the world-famous Sistine Chapel and St Peter's Basilica, was very impressive.

A day trip to Mount Vesuvius and Pompeii included an amazing view of Naples and Capri whilst munching on lunch halfway up Vesuvius and a remarkable tour around the ancient ruins of the lost city of Pompeii.

The girls' final day in the Eternal City was spent shopping and visiting the Domitilla Catacombs before heading for the airport.

Some fantastic and long-lasting memories were created on this trip, including the girls making their own pizzas and a passionate group rendition of Sliabh na mBan on the Spanish Steps.

A huge thank you to Ms Olivia O'Brien (our Deputy Principal) and to her team of teachers who travelled with the girls. They loved every minute of it!

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star