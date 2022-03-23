Visiting suspended at Tipperary University Hospital for 14 days

Tipperary University Hospital
Tipperary University Hospital Management has suspended visiting to the hospital, apart from some exceptions, for two weeks from today, Wednesday, March 23.
The hospital outbreak management team is currently monitoring the situation daily.
The following exceptions will be facilitated:
· End Of Life Non COVID-19 Patient - Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.
· End Of Life COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.
· Critically ill patient - Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.
· One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.
· Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.
The statement from TippUH managment added that visiting may be further suspended during periods of infection outbreak to minimise transmission of infection.
