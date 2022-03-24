Clonoulty Rossmore's journey continues with All-Ireland semi-final this weekend

Clonoulty Rossmore's Junior B team will continue their fairytale journey this weekend as they get set to contest for All-Ireland honours in the final four clash with Blackwater GAA of Wexford.
The West Tipperary outfit claimed a famous and dramatic Munster final win with a last gasp goal against Scarriff of Clare two weekends ago, and they will have the chance to add to that as they enter the All-Ireland phase of the Junior B Hurling Series in Killeedy GAA Club.
Blackmore had an unfortunate Leinster final after they fell to defeat against Cappataggle of Galway, but will be hoping they can bounce back for another crack at honours in this game.
The game is fixed to take place this Saturday March 26 at 12 noon in Killeedy GAA Club, Limerick, with intercounty referee Johnny Murphy set to officiate the game.
Anyone who cannot attend the game will be able to stream the game through the clubber.ie website here.
