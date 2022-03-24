Search

24 Mar 2022

Clonoulty Rossmore's journey continues with All-Ireland semi-final this weekend

Clonoulty Rossmore's journey continues with All-Ireland semi-final this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Mar 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Clonoulty Rossmore's Junior B team will continue their fairytale journey this weekend as they get set to contest for All-Ireland honours in the final four clash with Blackwater GAA of Wexford.

The West Tipperary outfit claimed a famous and dramatic Munster final win with a last gasp goal against Scarriff of Clare two weekends ago, and they will have the chance to add to that as they enter the All-Ireland phase of the Junior B Hurling Series in Killeedy GAA Club.

Blackmore had an unfortunate Leinster final after they fell to defeat against Cappataggle of Galway, but will be hoping they can bounce back for another crack at honours in this game.

The game is fixed to take place this Saturday March 26 at 12 noon in Killeedy GAA Club, Limerick, with intercounty referee Johnny Murphy set to officiate the game.

Anyone who cannot attend the game will be able to stream the game through the clubber.ie website here.

Tipperary gardaí investigating number of assaults over St Patrick's Day holiday

Banned Tipperary driver jumped from driver's seat into back of car

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media