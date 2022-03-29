Search

29 Mar 2022

Tipperary village delighted with "Grant" of new jerseys for the school

Tipperary village delighted with "Grant" of new jerseys for the school

Martin and Stephen Grant, presenting a new set of jerseys to Ballylooby National School principal, Kieran Scanlon, which were kindly sponsored by Ned and Rita Grant, who have five grandchildren attend

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Ballylooby/Castlegrace Development Lotto
Result Tuesday: March 22
No jackpot winner this week, next week’s draw €1,200. Lucky numbers drawn 7, 10, 13 and 18.
Two ‘Match 3’ winners: Caroline English and Moll Sullivan. Draw takes place live on FB at 9pm every Tuesday. The club extend their thanks for your continued support. Tickets available from usual outlets and clubforce.com Ballylooby/Castlegrace Gaa

Rhododendron Walking Festival
Places are now filling up for our climb with Charlie Climb trail walk in Glengarra on Saturday April 2nd, Boking available here https://www.vee.ie/product/ climb-with-charlie-glengarra- woods/
The trail will take you off the beaten path to give stunning views across the GaltyVee Valley to the Knockmealdowns, over to the Gap in the Comeraghs and into the heart of the Galtee Mountains with Galtymore towering above. For those who cannot make it to Glengarra or Crohan West (full) we have also set up an I donate page if you wish to contribute to two great causes https://www.idonate.ie/ fundraiser/11425930̠ ̠rhododendron-walking- festival.htm

National Collection for Ukraine
A Special Collection to help the people in Ukraine was taken up throughout the Diocese last weekend and for those who wish to contribute, it will be concluded in our parish churches this weekend Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.
Thanks for your generosity in helping this very worthy cause.

Climb for Charlie with Ballylooby CCC
Location: Jim Carey’s Car Sales, Kilcoran. Walkers are asked to assemble at 10.45am. Parking if desired in Reidy’s field.
Refreshments will be served in Ballylooby Community Hall after the walk for attendees.

Brian Borus Ladies Football
Result: Brian Borus 3-7 Thurles Sarsfields 3-4
Well done to our Under 12 team. Two very evenly matched teams. Both sides gave a great display of football and skills.
Results: Brain Borus 3-6 Boherlahan 0-2
Our second U12s team got off to a great start in the sunshine in Boherlahan last Sunday morning.
This was a massive team performance with all our players working really hard all over the field.
It was just fantastic to see referee Fergal Horgan, who has refereed All-Ireland senior finals in Croke Park, taking charge of this match. Thanks to Fergal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media