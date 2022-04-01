Public consultation morning in Tipperary Town

Drake Hourigan Architects will be at The Plan in Tipperary Town from 10 am to 12 midday on Saturday morning ( April 2).
"They want to hear your ideas for upgrading the public space we all love and know as The Plan," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan who has encouraged people to participate in the process.
Tipperary social housing waiting list dropped 40% in five years according to the Department of Housing
