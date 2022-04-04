Gardaí in Tipperary Town renew appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic accident

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are renewing their appeal for witnesses, following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the morning of Saturday April 2.

At approximately 12:45am, Gardaí were alerted to a road traffic collision that occurred at Greenane, Tipperary Town.

A man in his 20s, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick. Two females and a male, all aged in their 20s were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries, which were non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.