Local and national ICA officers accorded a mayoral reception at Clonmel Town Hall

A mayoral reception was accorded to national and local officers of the ICA by Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Michael Murphy, in Town Hall.

The event was attended by ICA National President, Hilda Roche, National Secretary, Joanne Dunphy Allen, National Treasurer, Mary O’Halloran, Chair of National ICA Advisory Committee and President of South Tipperary ICA Federation, Ann Lonergan and South West Regional President June O’Dwyer and federation committee members.

The reception was accorded by Cllr Murphy and attended by Deputy Mayor Cllr John Fitzgerald and councillors Siobhán Ambrose and Richie Molloy.

At the reception, the councillors each spoke about the ICA. The Irish Countrywomen’s Association brings together both rural and urban women and their communities in fellowship and through co-operative effort.

ICA are noted for offering support, friendship, personal development, education and life-long learning.

ICA has due regard for Irish culture and the use of the Irish language in the affairs of Bantracht na Tuaithe.

And, through its advocacy work, networks with many community-based initiatives and facilities located all around Ireland.

The attendees at this occasion were overwhelmed by the Mayoral Reception as they were treated like royalty. “It was a memorable occasion and a highlight of the conference weekend and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Michael Murphy and fellow councillors for according us this great honour,” said Anne Lonergan.

South Tipperary ICA Federation were pleased to be chosen to host the 2022 national spring conference at Clonmel Talbot Hotel, which also housed a wonderful exhibition by the federation, a unique visual collection of memorabilia and crafts from its foundation in 1941.

The exhibition was further enhanced by contributions from Tipperary County Museum.

Local businesses also contributed to its success, with products from The Honey Pot, Hickey’s Bakery, Quirke Pharmacy, Rivecsi, Camida, Blanco-Nino, Annie’s Organic Farm, Tullahay Farm, Kinvara Skincare, Tipperary Tourism Company, Tipperary Food Producers and Inis Fragrances of Ireland.

After a sumptuous meal at the Talbot Hotel, the federation entertained the national executives and presidents and guilds of ICA attending the conference.

The entertainment was provided by Ryan/Cummins Dance Academy, Mick Mackey, seanachái/musician, Carrick-on-Suir and Rathkeevan ICA guilds.

South Tipperary ICA Federation is rich in ICA history even prior to its foundation, including the first ICA Summer School on the slopes of Slievenamon in 1929.

ENTERPRISE

That enterprise led to the foundation of ICA’s “all-year round” Adult-Education College at An Grianán, a beautiful stately home, built in the 18th Century, situated in Termonfeckin in county Louth.

In the early 1920s it was bought by Helen Lentaigne, who allowed the newly constituted Irish Countrywomen’s Association the use of Newtown House as a venue for one of the first ICA Summer Schools during the 1930s.

In July 1945 Mrs Lentaigne sold Newtown House to the Irish Tourist Board, who renovated the premises and opened the house as Tearman Hotel.

The seeds of An Grianán were sown in 1952, when Muriel Gahan of the ICA proposed the idea for a residential college for social and educational purposes to Dr Morris, of the WK Kellogg Foundation of America, through a chance introduction.

It was purchased and entrusted for the benefit of the people of Ireland and in October 1954 it was officially opened by the then President of Ireland, Seán T O’Kelly.

The ICA’s 2022 spring conference was an astounding success.

Presentations were made on Informing the Future of ICA, Climate Action and Sustainability, International Women’s Day, Celebrating Seachtain na Gaeilge, tackling domestic, sexual and gender based violence and launching the AID Drive for Ukraine.

A music and movement segment by Dr Steven Byrne, University of Limerick contributed to a fulfilling and informative weekend for all the attending delegates from around the country.

Covid-19 hit a lot of associations to a large extent, curtailing meetings and activities so it was gratifying to hear about the in-person and virtual activities that some guilds still managed to carry out during the easing of Covid restrictions.

Outdoor meet ups for cuppas and chats, Million Stars Project, craft days, organised walks, pitch & putt, golf, drama, trips to An Grianán, odd socks for Downs Syndrome, shoe boxes for team hope, calico dolls for babies, scrubs for nursing homes, wreath making, celebrating Nollaig na mBan, pole walking and gardening.



CREATIVE MEMBERS

It was astounding to hear how creative members had been in spite of the pandemic. An ICA lady does not rest on one’s laurels.

When Covid-19 numbers rose again and a short lockdown occurred more than ever ICA members realised that never before in human history has it been possible to communicate so quickly during a pandemic, social media platforms have been a key piece for the dissemination of information among our membership with conferencing services.

The ICA has successfully been able to hold meetings during restrictions.

However, the virtual meeting was not reaching all members as not all members are computer literate or had the facilities. Federation presidents tried to keep contact with members via telephone.

To be able to hold this conference in person was such a relief to so many ICA members and added to its success.