Funding announced for Tipperary's non public roads and laneways

Funding of €644,070 under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), has been allocated to Tipperary County Council to support the continued improvement of non-public roads and lanes that are not normally maintained by the local authorities says Deputy Michael Lowry.

Such roads represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents - providing access to people’s homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers or beaches.



Eligible roads under the Local Improvement Scheme are:

non-public roads that provide access to parcels of agricultural land, or provide access for harvesting purposes (including turf or seaweed) for two or more persons.; or

Non-public roads leading to important community amenities such as graveyards, beaches, piers, mountains, etc.

Non Eligible Roads



Non-eligible roads include:

▪ Roads serving only houses or buildings occupied or used by persons not engaged in agriculture, and

▪ Roads leading to commercial enterprises



A local contribution is set at 10% of the estimated cost for eligible roads with up to and including 5 households/landowners, and 15% for those roads with 6 or more households/landowners.



The maximum amount that any household/landowner is required to contribute is capped at €1,200