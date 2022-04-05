Funding announced for Tipperary's non public roads and laneways
Funding of €644,070 under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), has been allocated to Tipperary County Council to support the continued improvement of non-public roads and lanes that are not normally maintained by the local authorities says Deputy Michael Lowry.
Such roads represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents - providing access to people’s homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers or beaches.
Eligible roads under the Local Improvement Scheme are:
non-public roads that provide access to parcels of agricultural land, or provide access for harvesting purposes (including turf or seaweed) for two or more persons.; or
Non-public roads leading to important community amenities such as graveyards, beaches, piers, mountains, etc.
Non Eligible Roads
Non-eligible roads include:
▪ Roads serving only houses or buildings occupied or used by persons not engaged in agriculture, and
▪ Roads leading to commercial enterprises
A local contribution is set at 10% of the estimated cost for eligible roads with up to and including 5 households/landowners, and 15% for those roads with 6 or more households/landowners.
The maximum amount that any household/landowner is required to contribute is capped at €1,200
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.