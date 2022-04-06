Man (20s) arrested over theft of mountain bikes in Clonmel

file photo
Two mountain bikes stolen in Clonmel in the early hours of last Friday were later recovered by gardaí and returned to their owners.
A man aged in his 20s was arrested and questioned in connection with the bike thefts that occurred in the O’Rahilly Avenue area between 1am and 3am on April 1.
Gardaí have appealed to bike owners to take pictures of their bicycles and keep a record of the bike’s serial number. They also urge the public to keep bicycles locked and stored away at night.
