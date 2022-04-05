Search

05 Apr 2022

Tipperary company The Lunch Bag is raising funds for school lunches for Ukrainian children

Ray Nangle CEO The Lunch Bag

05 Apr 2022 10:15 PM

Tipperary-based company The Lunch Bag has started a fundraiser to provide school lunches to Ukrainian children.

The company will donate €2 for every €2 raised.

That money will be distributed to Ukrainian refugees' new Lunch Bag accounts in schools where lunch is not provided.

Their families can then spend that credit on lunches.

CEO of The Lunch Bag, Ray Nangle, hopes this will relieve pressure on families adjusting to their new life in Ireland.


"Some of these children will be placed in Deis schools where they are fortunate enough to get their lunch provided through a Government subsidy scheme. For many more, this is not the case.

"This is where we come in. The Lunch Bag allows parents to order a wide variety of fresh lunches through the app and have it delivered to school; we want to extend this opportunity to Ukrainian parents and children without any concerns about cost," said Mr Nangle.

The Lunch Bag say accountancy firm Baker Tilly has already donated €3,500, which means children are already receiving lunches.

'We are overwhelmed with generosity already.

"We already have some Ukrainian students beginning to receive our lunches, and it's one less thing for the parents to worry about.

"With three kids myself, I feel it's only right that we all come together as a community to help these little ones feel welcome, safe and well-fed, said Mr Nangle.

The public can donate to the campaign on the company's Go Fund Me page.

