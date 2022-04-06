Ballinagrry Tidy Towns are getting Easter ready

We are holding our AGM on Friday night next, April 8, 2022, at 8pm in Amby’s Lounge.

All are welcome – please bring a friend with you. We need all the help we can get – young and not so young.

Thanks to all who are out and about already weeding, pruning, verging and tidying up.

Our lawns got their first cut of the season last week.

Our annual litter pick will take place Easter weekend on Good Friday or Easter Saturday on all roads in the parish.

We expect a big turnout in all areas – we will collect all the rubbish and bring it to a central collection point.

Please contact Imelda Goldsboro at 087 244 4819 to let us know which day and on what road you intend to do your litter pick.