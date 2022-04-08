Teenage girl pedestrian seriously injured in traffic collision on Clonmel to Ballymacarbry Road

A teenage girl pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a van on the Clonmel to Ballymacarbry Road near Ballymacarbry, county Waterford yesterday afternoon (Thursday, April 7).

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the road traffic collision that occurred on the R671 about 2km from Ballymacarbry village at approximately 4.30pm. The accident happened on the Clonmel side of the village.

The pedestrian, a young female, was later taken to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin where she is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries. A Garda spokesman said her condition was serious but stable.

The driver of the van was unharmed.

A forensic collision examination of the accident is due to take place this morning. Local diversions are currently in place.



Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the R671 between 4.25pm and 4.40pm and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.



Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station at 058 48 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.