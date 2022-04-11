Tipperary Libraries offer free book bags to all children starting school in September

All children starting school in September 2022 can get a free Book Bag at their local library.

The ‘My Little Library Book Bag’ initiative is a collaboration between libraries and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth as part of the First 5 Strategy.

As part of the initiative, a ‘My Little Library Book Bag’ is available free for every child starting school in 2022 to help them to prepare for this big step. Children and their parents or guardians can collect the bags at any library throughout County Tipperary.

Each My Little Library Book Bag contains:

Three books on starting school, making friends and being comfortable to be yourself

A story card on going to the library

A postcard the child can write or draw on and send to their new teacher, or bring to give to the teacher on their first day at school

Their very own library card and special ‘My Little Library’ cardholder

Book bags are available in both Irish and English.

Inviting all children starting school this year to come and collect their Book Bag, Damien Dullaghan, County Librarian said:

“Tipperary County Council Library Service are delighted to be involved in the First 5 My Little Library initiative and we can’t wait to welcome all the 4 and 5-year-old children in to collect their book bags and begin their library membership journey.

“Reading is so beneficial for learning, imagination and creativity, and stories can really help children to understand and deal with the steps they take as they grow, like starting school.

“We hope that once they visit the library to pick up their book bag, our new library members and their families will come back regularly to keep their bag filled up with borrowed books and to take part in storytimes, classes and all the other events we have to offer at the library.”

Tipperary libraries are ready to greet the families and welcome new members of all ages. This initiative also presents an opportunity for parents to bring older or younger children along to join the library and borrow their own books.

More Information on My Little Library Book Bags is available on the Tipperary libraries webpage at www.tipperarylibraries.ie. More supports to help the transition to primary school are available on the Let’s Get Ready page on Gov.ie.