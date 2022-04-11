Irish Water is reporting a burst water main in Tipperary Town
The areas of the Galbally Road, Shronell, Roesborogh, Glenbane, Deerpark, Lattin, Tipperary Town and the surrounding areas may also be affected.
Repair works are expected to be complete by 8pm today, April 11.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
