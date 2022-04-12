Tipperary artists invited to apply for basic income pilot scheme

Applications for the Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme are now being welcomed through the online portal.
The Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme will examine, over a three year period, the impact of a basic income on artists and creative arts workers. Payments of €325 per week will be made to 2,000 eligible artists and creative arts workers who will be selected at random and invited to take part.
Applications can be made at this link
L/R: Kate Wardick ( Cashel, Co. Tipperary) and Linda Treacy (Bridgeton, Co Clare), 4th year B.Ed. students, Mary I, planting their An Choill Bheag
Clonmel get ready to scrum with Sundays Well at Ard Gaoithe on Saturday last in the AIL Division 2C game which the Cork side won by 25-24. Pic: Paul Condon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.